Wreaths Across America accepting donations for 2020 wreathing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Wreaths Across America announced it has begun accepting donations for its 2020 wreathing on Dec. 19.

According to a release, WAA honors Veterans buried in three veteran cemeteries in the Knoxville area with an evergreen wreath on their headstones. They will be placed by volunteers on Saturday, Dec. 19 at noon.

The cost of donating a wreath is $15 and WAA says donations can be made from the safety of your home.

For more information, donors can visit the website here.

