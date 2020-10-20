1 dead after reported motorcycle crash in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed after a reported motorcycle crash that occurred Monday night.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to reports of a motorcycle crashing into a utility pole on Tazewell Pike just after 10 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies said they found one person dead at the scene.

Another person was suffering from multiple injuries. The sheriff’s office said they were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a motorcycle into utility pole on Tazewell Pike just after 10:00pm. Deputies arrived to find one person deceased at the scene and another person suffering from multiple injuries, that person was taken to by AMR to UTMC. pic.twitter.com/MWr7iInkjZ — knoxsheriff (@knoxsheriff) October 20, 2020

