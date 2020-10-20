1 dead after reported motorcycle crash in Knox County
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed after a reported motorcycle crash that occurred Monday night.
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to reports of a motorcycle crashing into a utility pole on Tazewell Pike just after 10 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies said they found one person dead at the scene.
Another person was suffering from multiple injuries. The sheriff’s office said they were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
