Guardians found after 3-year-old left at KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The guardians of a three-year-old child left at the Knoxville Public Safety Building Tuesday morning have been found.

KPD said the three-year-old girl was found alone and unsupervised before someone brought her to authorities.

Police said in a social media post that the girl was found in the 400 block of Houston Street in East Knoxville.

‪UPDATE (12:25 pm): The child’s guardians have been located. ‬As always, thank you for helping to spread the word!... Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

No information about the guardians or the situation surrounding the incident has been released.

