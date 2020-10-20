Guardians found after 3-year-old left at KPD
A three-year-old child was dropped off at the Knoxville Public Safety Building.
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The guardians of a three-year-old child left at the Knoxville Public Safety Building Tuesday morning have been found.
KPD said the three-year-old girl was found alone and unsupervised before someone brought her to authorities.
Police said in a social media post that the girl was found in the 400 block of Houston Street in East Knoxville.
No information about the guardians or the situation surrounding the incident has been released.
