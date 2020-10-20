Advertisement

Guardians found after 3-year-old left at KPD

A three-year-old child was dropped off at the Knoxville Public Safety Building.
3-year-old dropped off at police station, officials looking for help
3-year-old dropped off at police station, officials looking for help
By David Sikes and Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The guardians of a three-year-old child left at the Knoxville Public Safety Building Tuesday morning have been found.

KPD said the three-year-old girl was found alone and unsupervised before someone brought her to authorities.

Police said in a social media post that the girl was found in the 400 block of Houston Street in East Knoxville.

‪UPDATE (12:25 pm): The child’s guardians have been located. ‬As always, thank you for helping to spread the word!...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

No information about the guardians or the situation surrounding the incident has been released.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

