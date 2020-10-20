Advertisement

Debate commission adopts new rules to mute mics

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off in Thursday’s debate while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.

The 90-minute debate is divided into six 15-minute segments, with each candidate granted two minutes to deliver uninterrupted remarks before proceeding to an open debate. The open discussion portion of the debate will not feature a mute button, but interruptions by either candidate will count toward their time in the second and final debate Thursday.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced the rule changes Monday, three weeks after a chaotic opening faceoff between the two presidential contenders that featured frequent interruptions.

The commission has faced pressure from the Trump campaign to avoid changing the rules, while Biden’s team was hoping for a more ordered debate. In a statement, the commission said it “had determined that it is appropriate to adopt measures intended to promote adherence to agreed upon rules and inappropriate to make changes to those rules.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Record number of Americans have already cast ballots ahead of 3rd debate

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
More than 28 million Americans have cast their ballots early in the 2020 election.

National

RAW: Mom, kids, dogs hide under table during earthquake in Alaska

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
The magnitude 7.5 earthquake prompted a tsunami warning for a nearly thousand-mile stretch of Alaska’s southern coast.

WVLT

Warmer few days ahead of cold fronts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Haley
Around 80 degrees for now, before rain and colder air move in again.

National

Giant spider decoration scares up screams for Halloween by climbing NY house

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKBW Staff
Because so many people want to check out the house, the owners have had to actually schedule times for them to come visit.

National

RAW: Giant, green spider animatronic climbs down front of NY house

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Because so many people want to check out the house, the owners have had to actually schedule times for them to come visit.

Latest News

National

Firefighters rescue kitten trapped for 6 hours under car hood

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WFMZ Staff
A Pennslyvania woman called firefighters after she heard a weeks old kitten meow from somewhere in her car’s engine compartment.

National

Weeks old kitten rescued from car's engine compartment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A Pennslyvania woman called firefighters after she heard a weeks old kitten meow from somewhere in her car’s engine compartment.

National

Large earthquake off Alaska prompts tsunami fears

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

National

Elderly couple rescued by good Samaritans after car crashes into canal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCBS Staff
Police say the couple was involved in a minor accident with two other cars, which sent them careening through a fence and into the canal.

National

'An amazement': Good Samaritans jump into canal to save elderly couple from sinking car

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Police say the couple was involved in a minor accident with two other cars, which sent them careening through a fence and into the canal.

WVLT

Above average warmth much of this week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures will soar into the 80s a few times before rain arrives to end the week.