Debate commission adopts new rules to mute mics

(WVLT/ AP) - The debate commission adopted a new rule to mute microphones in Thursday’s debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, the Associated Press reported.

The new rules aim to ensure both Trump and Biden get two uninterrupted minutes to answer each of the debate topics.

The debate, which is 90 minutes long, will be divided into six 15-minutes segments. If either candidate interrupts one another during the open discussion portion of the debate, which will not have a mute button, it will count toward their own speaking time.

In a statement, the commission said it “had determined that it is appropriate to adopt measures intended to promote adherence to agreed upon rules and inappropriate to make changes to those rules," the AP reported.

The debate is set for Thursday, October 22.

