Downtown Businesses hopeful people will return after ramp construction finishes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT)--Owner of Sweet P’s BBQ Jonathan Ford says he’s been hearing construction noises for months.

“They told us originally it was supposed to be September and then it was October last I heard was November,” said Ford.

The city of Knoxville says by December workers will finish the ramp connecting Jackson Ave. to the hustle and bustle of Gay St.

Another project on the other side of the street is adding to the headache.

“On the other end of the street, they’re doing the Broadway viaduct. They really just put us on an island this year,” said Ford.

He’s thankful for customers who don’t mind the extra drive for their food.

Just down the street, the owner of Status Serigraph, Justin Helton, says he used to work in a building that was torn down to make way for the construction.

“I think that this whole block right here has had so much happening with it getting rebuilt over the last couple of years,” said Helton.

His print shop does most of its sales online.

“There’s been less foot traffic through here than what we normally might be,” said Helton.

He says when the improvements are done he thinks all of the businesses will be relieved.

“There’s been so much happening with it getting rebuilt over the last couple of years. I think all these businesses here are excited about that. I think the new sidewalks and landscaping and stuff like that have really helped change this block from when it was three or four years ago,” said Helton.

Both owners hope a new ramp will mean people checking out these businesses in this part of town.

