‘Dramatic rise’ in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Tennessee health officials say

Tennessee health officials said Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tennessee were up 50 percent from October 1.
hospital mgn
hospital mgn(WJHG)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee health officials called the state’s rise in hospitalizations “dramatic” and said they were up 50 percent from October 1 Tuesday.

As of October 20, the state had 1,259 hospitalizations and there were 2,952 deaths.

Last week, Tennessee health officials said that the death rate for rural populations is double that of the state’s urban population. Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey continued to say Tuesday that many cases are coming from rural areas, which have higher concentrations of older residents.

