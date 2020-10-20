‘Dramatic rise’ in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Tennessee health officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee health officials called the state’s rise in hospitalizations “dramatic” and said they were up 50 percent from October 1 Tuesday.

As of October 20, the state had 1,259 hospitalizations and there were 2,952 deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 233,569 as of October 20, 2020 including 2,952 deaths, 1,259 current hospitalizations and 208,182 inactive/recovered. (Percent positive for today is 11.29% ). For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/026GHIv7Ti — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 20, 2020

Last week, Tennessee health officials said that the death rate for rural populations is double that of the state’s urban population. Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey continued to say Tuesday that many cases are coming from rural areas, which have higher concentrations of older residents.

