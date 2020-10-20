‘Dramatic rise’ in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Tennessee health officials say
Tennessee health officials said Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tennessee were up 50 percent from October 1.
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
As of October 20, the state had 1,259 hospitalizations and there were 2,952 deaths.
Last week, Tennessee health officials said that the death rate for rural populations is double that of the state’s urban population. Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey continued to say Tuesday that many cases are coming from rural areas, which have higher concentrations of older residents.
