Update: East Tenn. toddler found safe after AMBER Alert issued
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray leggings, and possibly rubber boots in Sullivan County.
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says June Simpson has been found safe. TBI issued an AMBER Alert just before midnight Monday night for the two-year-old girl. About an hour and a half later she was found safe.
The TBI reports Simpson went missing from Mitchell Road in Kingsport, which is in the Eastern Star community.
She was reported safe
