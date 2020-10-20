Update: East Tenn. toddler found safe after AMBER Alert issued

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says June Simpson has been found safe. TBI issued an AMBER Alert just before midnight Monday night for the two-year-old girl. About an hour and a half later she was found safe.

Anslee Daniel WJHL is on Mitchell Road in Sullivan County where a massive search is underway for a missing toddler. WHAT WE KNOW: https://www.wjhl.com/news/local/sullivan-county-authorities-searching-for-missing-3-year-old-in-eastern-star-community/?utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=socialflow&utm_source=facebook.com Posted by WJHL on Monday, October 19, 2020

The TBI reports Simpson went missing from Mitchell Road in Kingsport, which is in the Eastern Star community.

She was reported safe

