Advertisement

Firefighters rescue kitten trapped for 6 hours under car hood

By WFMZ Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WFMZ) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a rescue in Pennsylvania when a weeks old cat became trapped under the hood of a car.

Noreen Krymski had seen a stray kitten whisking around the parking lot at work all morning last Wednesday before it disappeared. But she soon heard its meow – from somewhere in her car’s engine compartment.

“We put tuna fish underneath it, all kinds of stuff, and it wouldn’t come out,” Krymski said.

After two hours and several calls to animal shelters, the cat was still inside the car, so Krymski made one more call, this time to the fire department.

“We were her last option. So, we headed on out there,” said Capt. Kenny McCardell with Spring Township Fire and Rescue. “Usually in a vehicle rescue scenario, we try to detangle the car from the victim, so we kind of used that same approach.”

About an hour into the operation, McCardell got underneath the car and felt a fuzzy spot inside the bumper.

“Kind of the corner of the bumper is where it was wedged in, a real tight area,” he said.

The kitten, who is just a few weeks old and weighs less than 2 pounds, finally saw daylight again after the two-hour rescue, making it six hours it had been stuck inside the engine compartment.

One of Krymski’s relatives gave the cat, now named Da Bebe, a loving home.

Copyright 2020 WFMZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Record number of Americans have already cast ballots ahead of 3rd debate

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
More than 28 million Americans have cast their ballots early in the 2020 election.

National

RAW: Mom, kids, dogs hide under table during earthquake in Alaska

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
The magnitude 7.5 earthquake prompted a tsunami warning for a nearly thousand-mile stretch of Alaska’s southern coast.

WVLT

Warmer few days ahead of cold fronts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Haley
Around 80 degrees for now, before rain and colder air move in again.

National

Giant spider decoration scares up screams for Halloween by climbing NY house

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKBW Staff
Because so many people want to check out the house, the owners have had to actually schedule times for them to come visit.

National

RAW: Giant, green spider animatronic climbs down front of NY house

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Because so many people want to check out the house, the owners have had to actually schedule times for them to come visit.

Latest News

National

Weeks old kitten rescued from car's engine compartment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A Pennslyvania woman called firefighters after she heard a weeks old kitten meow from somewhere in her car’s engine compartment.

National

Large earthquake off Alaska prompts tsunami fears

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

National

Elderly couple rescued by good Samaritans after car crashes into canal

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCBS Staff
Police say the couple was involved in a minor accident with two other cars, which sent them careening through a fence and into the canal.

National

'An amazement': Good Samaritans jump into canal to save elderly couple from sinking car

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Police say the couple was involved in a minor accident with two other cars, which sent them careening through a fence and into the canal.

WVLT

Above average warmth much of this week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures will soar into the 80s a few times before rain arrives to end the week.