General Motors to invest nearly $2B in Tenn. manufacturing plant

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WVLT) -General Motors will invest nearly $2 billion in a Tennessee manufacturing plant to build fully electric vehicles, including the new Cadillac LYRIQ, WKRN reported.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Governor Bill Lee said the move adds to the more $2.3 billion General Motors has invested in the Spring Hill plant since 2010.

“The Spring Hill plant will be GM’s third electric vehicle manufacturing site and the first outside of the state of Michigan," said Governor Lee.

WKRN reported renovation and construction will begin immediately.

“Tennessee is committed to supporting the growth of advanced manufacturing and in the automotive sector, the focus is on electric vehicles,” Governor Lee said in a statement. “This substantial investment by General Motors will support our efforts to become a leading state for electric vehicle manufacturing, and we thank GM, Maury County and Spring Hill for their continued partnership.”

GM’s Spring Hill manufacturing plant is the automaker’s largest facility in North America.

