Historic Knoxville museum offers ‘Victorian séance experience’

The sessions will be every 20 minutes from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. inside the front parlors of the home.
(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Mabry-Hazen House in Knoxville is offering its guests a “Victorian Séance Experience” this fall season.

From October 23-31, the museum, located at 1711 Dandridge Avenue, will offer the unique experience with a “Victorian medium." The sessions will be every 20 minutes from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. inside the front parlors of the home.

“Under the guidance of a Victorian medium, the séances will reenact a 19th-century Spiritualist seance filled with “mysterious and startling wonders.” Joining an “investigator,” sitters will judge historic “demonstrations” of mediumship. Relying on primary sources from the nineteenth century, you will join a scientist to investigator the true nature of a Victorian séance and give “investigators” an immersing experience Whether true manifestations of spirits or clever parlor tricks, sitters at the séances will experience this eerie, yet ubiquitous aspect of 19th-century American life,” a release from the museum reads.

Anyone wanting to participate should reserve a seat at the table. Each session can have a maximum of 6 guests over the age of 12.

You can purchase tickets here.

