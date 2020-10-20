‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ no longer airing on TV

(WVLT/WANE) -Good grief! You won’t find the classic Charlie Brown holiday specials on broadcast television this year, WANE reported.

According to a release, the Peanuts animated classics including “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” will stream on AppleTV+ through a deal with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, making Apple “the home for all things Peanuts.”

Along with those animated classics include 'A Charlie Brown Christmas" and “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving."

WANE reported, the holiday classics have aired annually on broadcast television since the 1960s.

Celebrate Halloween with the Peanuts gang. Stream "It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" exclusively on Apple TV+ and get ready for more Peanuts specials this holiday season. https://t.co/rq6TFCLS8L pic.twitter.com/DI14FsjR1l — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 19, 2020

Apple said families can still watch the specials for free during limited windows around each holiday.

According to Apple, ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' Halloween special will be available for free on the Apple TV+ service from Oct. 30 until Nov. 1.

‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ will be available for free from Nov. 25 until Nov. 27 on the platform and ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ will be available to customers for free from Dec . 11 until Dec. 13.

For more information visit apple.com.tvpr and offers.appletvapp.apple/ for a list of supported devices through Apple TV+.

