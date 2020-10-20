Advertisement

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won’t appear on broadcast TV this year

It will air through the Apple TV app or the Apple TV website
AppleTV+ now holds the rights to "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and will stream it at no cost to all viewers from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1.
AppleTV+ now holds the rights to "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and will stream it at no cost to all viewers from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1.(Source: AppleTV+)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Halloween tradition will be a bit different this year.

For the first time ever, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air on broadcast television.

AppleTV+ now holds the rights and will stream it at no cost to all viewers from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1 through the Apple TV app or the Apple TV website.

Subscribers to AppleTV+ can watch the shows outside of those times.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” first aired in 1966.

The streaming service also tells viewers to “get ready for more Peanuts specials this holiday season,” including “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

There will also be free viewing windows for those two shows.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KPD: Teen, 20-year-old charged in August double homicide

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two people have been taken into custody and charged in connection to a double homicide that occurred in Knoxville August 9.

News

KPD, THP responding to car chase on I-75 S

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol are out on the scene responding to a police chase on I-75 South near East Racoon Valley.

News

Roane County officials responding to house fire

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Roane County police are actively responding to a house fire.

WVLT

Rain, more seasonable air return by Friday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Around 80 degrees for now, before rain and colder air move in again.

News

Bea the giraffe leaving Zoo Knoxville to join new herd

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
15-month-old Bea the giraffe is leaving Zoo Knoxville to join a new herd and play a role in giraffe conservation.

Latest News

News

DCS involved after 3-year-old found wandering alone

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By David Sikes and Megan Sadler
The Department of Child Services following up on a situation of a three-year-old child left at the Knoxville Public Safety Building Tuesday morning.

National

Record-shattering early voters holding strong

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Early voters hitting the polls across America are standing strong and shattering records just two weeks away from the general election.

Coronavirus

California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to allow Disneyland and other major theme parks to reopen, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.

News

East Tenn. woman raising awareness on domestic violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An East Tenn. woman is raising awareness to domestic violence after facing the monsters of her nightmares head on.

National

California boat owners faulted for fire that killed 34

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The lack of a required roving night watchman aboard a scuba dive boat delayed the detection of a fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California, federal investigators said Tuesday.

News

Tennessee town says it won’t ‘endorse’ Halloween this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Tennessee town said it’s being cautious due to the COVID-19 pandemic and “will not be endorsing Halloween this year.”