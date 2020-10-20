Jefferson Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One student at an Oak Ridge middle school tested positive for COVID-19, the school system said in an email to parents.

Jefferson Middle School was notified of the positive case Sunday, October, 18 and the student was reportedly last in the building on Friday, October 16, according to the email.

ORS said anyone who may have come into contact with the student has been notified.

The email was sent to parents Monday, October 19, the same day the school system notified parents that middle school students would be reverting to a 5-day, in-person school week.

“We continue to express our appreciation of the precautions our students, families and staff members take in the interest of keeping out families healthy. Together as a community, we are doing everything in our power to ensure the safest learning environment possible for our staff and students. We will continue to work quickly and collaboratively with the Tennessee Department of Health in the best interest of the health and safety of our Oak Ridge Schools families," Superintendent Bruce Borchers said in the email.

