Kids learn to fly with House Mountain RC Club

Rocket launching is a hobby anyone can enjoy.
By Chris Covert
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Science in the sky. That’s what cub scouts from pack 401 from Union County and pack 508 from Claiborne County were learning at the House Mountain RC Club.

“We have cub scouts out here today for rocket launching,” said Chris Demetroff, Cub Scout Master. “Just have fun and give them an experience that they don’t get to have that often. Not every kid gets to have this experience.”

Some cub scouts said they were nervous about the idea but quickly learned how much fun rocket launching can be.

“Building rockets, flying RC planes and it’s a great opportunity for our kids to get to be outdoors, to have fun, and to really get to experience and learn the science behind flying,” said Natalie Sweet, Cub Scout Master of Pack 508.

It’s an activity that anyone can enjoy.

“This definitely is a hobby that anybody can enjoy at all ages. I mean, obviously, some kids are a little safer than others depending on their age, but there are people out there with four or five-year-old kids who raised better than me.”

Everyone is welcome to participate.

“We welcome everybody out here, whether it be a helicopter or a glider power plane we’re drones, it’s all. It’s all welcome out here,” said Davi Brayn President of House Mountain RC.

