Knoxville Arts and Fine Crafts Center teaches kids how to make Chia Heads

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Arts and Fine Crafts Center is giving kids the opportunity to learn to work with clay in a chia head workshop.

The center offers art classes after-school and for homeschool students.

The chia pet project will teach kids several unique techniques for working with clay. Organizers say many clay projects usually include glazing and firing, but the chia head project will remain raw.

Kids will get to fill their chia head with dirt and add seeds at home to watch the plant grow.

To register, parents should visit the Knoxville Arts and Fine Crafts Center website. The Chia Pet class set for this Thursday is already at capacity, but students can be added to a waiting list.

The art center says they are abiding by CDC guidelines for classes and limiting class sizes to accommodate social distancing.

The center also offers STEM workshops for kids and art classes for adults.

