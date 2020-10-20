Advertisement

Lonsdale community joins forces with KPD to fight crime

The community of Lonsdale has joined forces with the Knoxville Police Department to fight crime.
Margaret Lee, 83, said she’s afraid of what could happen after a recent spate of violent incidents occurred in the community. She’s called the Lonsdale community home for six decades.
By Gwendolyn Ducre and Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been nearly 10 years since Lonsdale had a Neighborhood Watch, but residents are trying again to fight violence for themselves and their neighbors.

“This place needs to be cleaned up,” she said. Lee isn’t waiting for help, however, she and others in the community are turning to the police to start a neighborhood watch.

Safety Education Officer John Morgan told WVLT News Knoxville has 200 watch groups, but only 80 were active at the beginning of 2020, and there are less now due to COVID-19. Though, he added, some had reached out to him to say they couldn’t wait to have another meeting. When a neighborhood signs up to be a part of a watch group, Morgan said an officer gets assigned to that neighborhood and is in contact with a resident to keep an eye on things.

Do they work? Lee said, “It depends on the group. If the group is going to talk to each other, communicate with each other, and be the eyes and ears out here with each other, then they’re an effective group.”

Thinking of starting your own neighborhood watch, go here for more information on Knoxville’s program.

