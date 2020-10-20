Advertisement

Man buys Kool-Aid packets to steal nearly $1K worth of merchandise from Florida Walmart

Florida deputies say a man bought three Kool-Aid packets and a few other items worth less than $25 to walk out the store with nearly $1,000 worth of stolen store merchandise.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WVLT) - Florida deputies say a man bought three Kool-Aid packets and a few other items worth less than $25 to walk out the store with nearly $1,000 worth of stolen store merchandise.

37-year-old Bradley D. Young was arrested and charged with grand theft and shoplifting.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a Naples Walmart Sunday afternoon around 5:45 p.m. in response to a theft in progress. A store loss prevention officer watched Young scan items at a self check-out.

A 37-year-old man faces a felony charge after deputies say he used a 24-cent Kool-Aid packet to ring up nearly $1,000...

Posted by Collier County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 19, 2020

The prevention officer said Young had the Kool-Aid packets hidden in his hand as he scanned the items so that the items would ring up as 24 cents rather than the actual price.

Collier County deputies say Young rang up a total of three Kool-Aid packets and a few other small items for a total of $24.44. Deputies said the actual total of what Young bought was $994.13.

According to CCSO, the loss prevention officer told deputies she recognized Young from an incident back in August where he tried to walk out the store with items he hadn’t purchased. The loss prevention officer said she followed him around the store and told deputies she watched him scan items that were in his shopping cart at the self check-out.

The prevention officer also told deputies Young took two of the items, a soda and fan, to customer service and got a refund of just under $10 after he showed the employee a photo of a receipt on his cell phone.

CCSO said Young walked out of the store with a shopping cart full of unpaid items including a scooter worth $248, a dual navigation system worth $119.87 and $160 worth of batteries.

