KPD identifies new suspect in deadly Red Roof Inn shooting

Jonathan Davis
Jonathan Davis(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department on Tuesday identified the man suspected in a deadly shooting at a Red Roof Inn.

KPD said Johnathan Davis,19, is now the focus of the investigation. Davis has previously been listed as a co-conspirator in the shooting.

Tuesday morning, KPD said charges were dismissed against a different suspect in the shooting that happened on October 11.

A shooter reportedly opened the door of a motel room at the Red Roof Inn on Central Avenue Pike, then opened fire on the man inside the room.

According to police, an accomplice allegedly fired shots at a witness as the suspects left the scene. The witness was hit in the chest and was reportedly in critical condition.

Three additional accomplices are believed to have been involved in the shooting, but they have not been identified.

According to records, the victim in the shooting was identified as John Townsend, 58. The second victim, who remained in critical condition as of October 20, was an employee at the Red Roof Inn, police said.

Davis is charged with first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the shooting.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Davis is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212, while anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call Investigator Preston Whillock at 865-215-7315.

According to police, phone records showed the suspect who was initially charged was not at the scene at the time of the murders.

