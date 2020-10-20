People find alternative ways to celebrate Halloween in Knox Co.

KNOX Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - Halloween looks more frightening than fun this year with the pandemic.

Some people are worried about missing out on the excitement as safe trick-or-treating takes on a new meaning this year.

Trick-or-treaters may not run up to houses this year, but Halloween is still alive.

“It’s my favorite holiday of the year so, that’s why we decorated. We really get into it, and I know COVID’s going on this year but that didn’t really stop us from putting everything out," said Kristen Schiavoni.

Instead, families like the Schiavoni’s have other ideas, moving trick-or-treaters to the end of their driveway while they watch from afar.

“Put a table out on the cul-de-sac here and set out a bowl of candy and let them have at it and keep our social distance," said Schiavoni.

Larry Lehmann plans to sit outside his home as well. He said he’ll wear a face mask and hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

“I’m thinking they’re not even going to show up," said Lehmann.

His grandchildren may stop by for a small gathering.

“It’s going to be different, and it’s a shame because everybody enjoys it," explained Lehman, "Every year we just have a good time.”

Some safer alternatives include using a selfie stick to take pictures on your front porch, adding candy stations around your home and dressing up for dinner showing off your best costume to your family.

“I might just hide candy in our house and let her trick-or-treat from room to room," said Lindsay Holloway.

Holloway said her almost-four-year-old is ready for the fun and doesn’t want to miss out.

“I don’t know. It may depend," explained Holloway.

A few other ideas to try include a movie night or Zoom party.

