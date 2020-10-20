Advertisement

Police investigating theft of London Rescue Squad vehicle

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The London Police Department is asking for help to find the suspect who stole an emergency vehicle.

Police say a 1999 military ambulance Humvee was stolen around 2 a.m. Tuesday from Main Street. According to the London Police Department, it was parked in front of the Rescue Squad as an advertisement for their haunted house.

Officers said the vehicle was driven by a man to Economy Inn on North Main Street. It was last seen traveling on North U.S. 25 at a high rate of speed.

Then, shortly before 3 a.m., a driver in Rockcastle County called to report that they saw the vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Highway 1249 and Boone Cromer Road.

Rescue squad officials say the vehicle was not totaled and they do believe it’s fixable. However, they told us that the doors were ripped off.

Police have not made any arrests in this case so far, but they tell us that they do have a person of interest after reviewing security footage at the Economy Inn.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Dispatch at (606) 878-7000 or call London Police at (606) 878-7004.

UPDATE: The vehicle has been located ***PLEASE HELP US LOCATE*** London Police are asking for the public's assistance...

Posted by London Police Department, KY on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US spacecraft sampling asteroid for return

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

WVLT

Rain, more seasonable air return by Friday

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Heather Haley
Around 80 degrees for now, before rain and colder air move in again.

News

KPD identifies new suspect in deadly Red Roof Inn shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knoxville Police Department on Tuesday identified the man suspected in a deadly shooting at a Red Roof Inn.

News

Guardians found after 3-year-old left at KPD

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Sikes and Megan Sadler
A three-year-old child was dropped off at the Knoxville Public Safety Building.

Latest News

WVLT

Warmer few days ahead of cold fronts

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Around 80 degrees for now, before rain and colder air move in again.

WVLT

Above average warmth much of this week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures will soar into the 80s a few times before rain arrives to end the week.

News

1 dead after reported motorcycle crash in Knox County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed after a reported motorcycle crash that occurred Monday night.

News

East Tenn. toddler found safe after AMBER Alert issued

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray leggings, and possibly rubber boots.

News

Lonsdale community joins forces with KPD to fight crime

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre and Maggie Gregg
The community of Lonsdale has joined forces with the Knoxville Police Department to fight crime.

News

NC man jailed after hitting 5-year-old with liquor bottle

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in North Carolina have jailed a man after he threw a liquor bottle and hit a 5-year-old child in the head.