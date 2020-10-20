Police investigating theft of London Rescue Squad vehicle

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The London Police Department is asking for help to find the suspect who stole an emergency vehicle.

Police say a 1999 military ambulance Humvee was stolen around 2 a.m. Tuesday from Main Street. According to the London Police Department, it was parked in front of the Rescue Squad as an advertisement for their haunted house.

Officers said the vehicle was driven by a man to Economy Inn on North Main Street. It was last seen traveling on North U.S. 25 at a high rate of speed.

Then, shortly before 3 a.m., a driver in Rockcastle County called to report that they saw the vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Highway 1249 and Boone Cromer Road.

London Police say they located a stolen Rescue Squad Hum V this morning in Rockcastle County. A driver found the car overturned off Highway 1249 around 3 this morning. Police say they have a person of interest in this case, but no arrest yet.

Rescue squad officials say the vehicle was not totaled and they do believe it’s fixable. However, they told us that the doors were ripped off.

Police have not made any arrests in this case so far, but they tell us that they do have a person of interest after reviewing security footage at the Economy Inn.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Dispatch at (606) 878-7000 or call London Police at (606) 878-7004.

UPDATE: The vehicle has been located

