Rain, more seasonable air return by Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As fronts get deflected away from our area, we’re becoming warmer as a result. The door opens to those fronts starting Friday, bringing in cooler, wetter weather.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ve seen a bit more cloud cover this afternoon, which may be enough to slow the warming just a bit. Highs should still manage the mid 70s today. There is a small chance for a shower, mainly along the Cumberland Plateau, but it shouldn’t amount to much. Skies will gradually clear this evening as temperatures slide back through the 60s.

Tonight will be mostly clear with another round of patchy fog. The low will be slightly milder, around 52 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday are both great opportunities to take care of some yard work as temperatures soar to near 80 degrees. Although Wednesday is a sunny day, Thursday comes with a stray pop-up possible in the higher elevations as the moisture starts to funnel back into the area.

The next chance for rain for our area as a whole comes Friday night through Saturday. We’ll build the clouds for a spotty chance for rain on Friday and more scattered rain chances Friday evening through Saturday. This takes us from a high in the upper 70s Friday to mid 70s on Saturday. We’ll see a few pop-ups on Sunday as well, with a high in the low 70s.

The next front runs right in behind the first, bringing spotty to scattered rain Monday and then more on and off rain through Tuesday. This takes us from low 70s on Monday to the 60s on Tuesday.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast where you live on WVLT News!

Tuesday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

