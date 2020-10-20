Seymour organization wants to see the best-dressed Halloween pups

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Calling all dogs! The Seymour Breakfast Rotary Club is wanting to see your dogs in their best-dressed Halloween outfit.

The organization is having a ‘Spooky Pooch Parade’ fundraiser for all dogs and picking a winner. The organization says owners are encouraged to dress up, too.

“We thought it would be a great fundraiser for us to do as well. We hadn’t seen anything like that before in our community and think it’s going to be a great hit," said Organizer Brain Stoika.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SCUD Outdoor Pavilion, 420 Robert Henderson Road in Sevierville, Tenn.

It will be $10.00 per dog entered and the money will support the Boys and Girls Club in Seymour and the Seymour Library.

For more information visit the organization’s Facebook here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.