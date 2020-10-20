Advertisement

TDA warning consumers about credit card skimmers at gas pumps

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is warning consumers about credit card skimmers at gasoline pumps.
(KVLY)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is warning consumers about credit card skimmers at gasoline pumps.

“Inspectors with our Weights and Measures Section are discovering credit card skimmers during routine gas pump inspections,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Thanks to the watchful eyes and thoroughness of our inspectors, consumers are protected at the pump.”

According to a release, five fraudulent devices have been detected in user interface compartments over the past six weeks across various locations statewide.

TDA said consumers are urged to take note of the credit card reader they are using. If the credit card reader appears to be different from other readers at the gas pumps or if it is not securely attached to the display panel, move to another pump and report it to the pump manager or TDA.

“Routine inspections are one way that we safeguard both the consumer and the business,” Weights and Measures Administrator Ed Coleman said. “Most of the time, it’s impossible for either to know a credit card skimmer has been placed inside the compartment. One way for consumers to avoid contact with a skimming device is to pay for their gasoline purchase inside.”

According to a release, a skimming device reads and stores data from the magnetic stripe on a credit or debit card when the card is used at a point of sale. The stolen data from the strip can be used for fraudulent transactions.

TDA said consumers should always track purchases and be aware of balances on their bank accounts.

For more information, contact TDA at 1-800-628-2631 or 615-837-5109. The business name and full address with a description of the issue should be reported along with the gas station pump number.

