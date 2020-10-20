Tennessee reveals new COVID-19 data website
Tennessee revealed a new website that allows residents detailed insight into COVID-19 data.
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee revealed a new website that allows residents detailed insight into COVID-19 data.
Governor Lee and health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey made the announcement Tuesday during a media briefing.
The new website includes information on testing sites, COVID-19 data, information on symptoms and prevention as well as resources for families, teachers and businesses.
View the new site here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.