Tennessee reveals new COVID-19 data website

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee revealed a new website that allows residents detailed insight into COVID-19 data.

Governor Lee and health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey made the announcement Tuesday during a media briefing.

The new website includes information on testing sites, COVID-19 data, information on symptoms and prevention as well as resources for families, teachers and businesses.

View the new site here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.