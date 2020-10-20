Warmer few days ahead of cold fronts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our area is holding fronts from moving in for a few days, which gives us a chance to keep warming up. We’ll end the week with increasing rain, and a second cold front right behind it will bring more rain and a big cool down.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have a mostly clear morning, but areas of fog are easily developing and spreading out. Be prepared for patches of dense fog. The morning low is around 51 degrees, with a light breeze.

We’re warming a few more degrees today, to reach a high around 78 degrees. It’s a mostly sunny day, but some extra clouds reach the Tennessee, Kentucky line from that system to our Northwest. That’s also where a stray shower is possible, 10% coverage of our area.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with areas of fog again. The low will be around 52 degrees, which is 5 degrees above average for this time of the year.

LOOKING AHEAD

Do you need to get some yard work done? You might like the warmer days.

Wednesday and Thursday both top out around 80 degrees. Although, Wednesday is a sunny day and Thursday comes with a stray pop-up possible in the higher elevations as scattered clouds move through again and humidity starts going back up.

The next chance for rain for our area as a whole comes Friday night through Saturday. We’ll build the clouds for a spotty chance for rain on Friday and more scattered rain chances Friday evening through Saturday. This takes us from a high in the upper 70s Friday to mid 70s on Saturday. We’ll see a few pop-ups on Sunday as well, with a high in the low 70s.

The next front runs right in behind the first, bringing spotty to scattered rain Monday and then more on and off rain through Tuesday. This takes us from low 70s on Monday to the 60s on Tuesday.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast where you live on WVLT News!

