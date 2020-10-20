Who are the nine presidential candidates running this year?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you know your options when it comes to voting in the 2020 presidential election? The Knox County sample ballot shows nine candidates who appear on the list.

Here are the choices voters will face and what you need to know about them before heading to the polls:

Donald J. Trump for President and Michael R. Pence for Vice President (R)

Go here for information about the platform of Incumbent Republican candidates President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Joseph R. Biden for President and Kamala D. Harris for Vice President (D)

Go here for information about the platform of Democratic candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris.

Don Blankenship for President and William Mohr for Vice President (I)

Don Blankenship, a former coal CEO now says he is a member of “The Constitution Party.” Blankenship posted the following quote on his website about why he is running for president.

“I am running for office for one reason: To let people know how dire the American situation is and what things must be done to fix it.”

More information about Blankenship, his platform and his running mate is available online.

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente for President and Darcy G. Richardson for Vice President (I)

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente was nominated by both the Alliance Party and the Reform Party.

De La Fuente has run for president as both a Democrat and a Republican in the past. According to his website, he supports single-payer health care, the right to bear arms, and a progressive stance on immigration.

Learn more about De La Fuente’s platform here.

Read a question and answer style interview from CBS affiliate KUTV here.

Howie Hawkins for President and Angela Walker for Vice President (I)

Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker have been endorsed by multiple parties including The Green Party, The Socialist Party, The Legal Marijuana Now Party of Minnesota and several others, according to the campaign website.

Their campaign puts climate change policy and The Green New Deal as the central focus.

Read more about Hawkins on the campaign website here.

Jo Jorgensen for President and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen for Vice President (I)

Jo Jorgensen represents the Libertarian Party. She says small government defines her beliefs.

According to Jorgenson’s website, she would use the presidency to focus on reducing the national debt and end energy policies driven by special interests.

Read more about Jorgensen and her platform here.

Alyson Kennedy for President and Malcolm Jarrett for Vice President (I)

Alyson Kennedy is a member of the Socialist Workers Party. During an interview with IBTimes UK, she says her goal is to hand the office of the president over to the working class.

Kennedy also said she has worked in the past as a coal miner and in the retail industry.

Kennedy does not have an official campaign website. She says a vote for her should be considered a “protest vote” for anyone is unhappy with the options put forward by the Democratic and Republican Parties.

Gloria La Riva for President and Sunil Freeman for Vice President (I)

Gloria La Riva is running as a socialist candidate for president. According to her campaign website, “Gloria La Riva is a labor, community and anti-war activist based in San Francisco, California.”

To learn more about La Riva and her running mate Sunil Freeman, click here.

Kanye West for President and Michelle Tidball for Vice President (I)

Rap superstar Kanye West is running for president with freedom of religion as one of the central focuses of his platform.

West was recently endorsed by his sister-in-law, Kourtney Kardashian who posted a photo on Instagram sporting a “Vote for Kanye” hat.

Learn more about Kanye West’s platform on his campaign website.

More voting information:

To learn more about local elections and two Knox County Charter amendments, click here.

To find polling places, check your voter registration, and see a sample ballot click here.

