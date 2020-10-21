11 new deaths reported at Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 11 new deaths were reported at Sweetwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday.

Officials said 12 residents at the nursing home are currently sick with COVID-19 - six of those were hospitalized.

According to the Tennessee COVID-19 data website, McMinn County has had a total of 1,522 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 32 deaths.

As of October 18, McMinn County was in the “red zone” designated by the White House.

Learn more about county by county COVID-19 statistics on the Tennessee Department of Health website.

