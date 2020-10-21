Advertisement

2 deaths, 68 coronavirus cases linked to NC church event

Officials in Charlotte, North Carolina said two people have died, four are hospitalized and at least 68 coronavirus cases have been linked to an event at a local church.
Praying hands
Praying hands(MGN)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/WVLT) - Officials in Charlotte, North Carolina said two people have died, four are hospitalized and at least 68 coronavirus cases have been linked to an event at a local church. Officials said six cases are residents at Madison Saints Paradise South Independent Living.

WBTV reported that the United House of Prayer for All People held an annual gathering the weekend of Oct 10, according to county commissioner and church member Vilma Leake. Events were held from Oct 4 through Oct 11.

More than 1,000 people are believed to have attended the events, including people from other states.

Health departments in South Carolina, Georgia, New York and New Jersey have also been alerted, WCNC reported.

