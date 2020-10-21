3 charged with filing false claims for virus relief loans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say three employees of a Tennessee tax service have been charged with filing more than $1 million in false claims for coronavirus-related loans.

The U.S. attorney’s offise in Memphis says Brandy Scaife, Janisha Jones and Sharika Carpenter have been indicted on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud.

Prosecutors say all three were employees of Better Days Tax Service in Memphis. Authorities say the defendants used false information on 401 applications seeking Small Business Administration loans made available to businesses that suffered losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The loans added up to about $1.1 million.

