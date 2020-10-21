Advertisement

Barack Obama to hold his first in-person event for Joe Biden

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former President Barack Obama is returning to Philadelphia on Wednesday for his first in-person 2020 campaign event for Joe Biden.

In 2016, the man known as one of the Democratic Party’s strongest orators delivered Hillary Clinton’s closing argument in the same place — at a rally for thousands the night before Election Day on Independence Mall. Now, with the coronavirus pandemic upending campaigning, Obama will be speaking to a much smaller crowd at a drive-in rally, where supporters will listen to him over the radio inside their cars.

The format reflects the challenge Democrats face in boosting enthusiasm and getting out the vote in a year when they’ve eschewed big rallies in favor of small, socially distanced events, drawing a contrast with President Donald Trump and Republicans on the coronavirus. While Obama is usually one of the party’s biggest draws and most compelling speakers, that impact may be blunted by the format.

But Democrats say that as one of the men who knows Biden best, both as his former partner in the White House and personally, Obama remains one of the party’s greatest assets in the final stretch of the campaign.

“Especially in Philadelphia, he is the ultimate draw and still a great standard-bearer for Democrats,” said former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter.

Obama’s visit to Philadelphia underscores the significance of Pennsylvania, the swing state Biden himself has visited the most this campaign. If Trump loses the state, his path to winning reelection narrows significantly. And Nutter said Obama’s appearance in Philadelphia would help boost the campaign’s standing with voters who sat out the last presidential election, as well as voters in the Philadelphia suburbs who supported Obama in 2008 and 2012 but switched to Trump in 2016.

“I think he helps remind people what’s at stake, what being president is about, what things could be like,” Nutter said.

Obama has already been helpful to the Biden campaign, adapting to the shift to virtual events by focusing much of his work on getting younger Americans to vote. He’s appeared on Twitch, the video game streaming platform, pushed a voter registration message on Snapchat and recorded a video for the Shade Room, a Black-owned Instagram page and media company with 21 million followers.

“President Obama has been appearing throughout the pandemic on non-traditional platforms to reach swing voters and mobilize younger voters that don’t consume political media throughout the day,” said former Obama press secretary Ben LaBolt. “He has the singular ability to credential how Vice President Biden would approach the job in the Oval Office.”

Obama has appeared on two podcasts run by some of his former aides and has lent his name to texts and emails encouraging supporters to register to vote and donate money to the campaign. Obama has also been a big money draw for the campaign — he appeared at two virtual fundraisers with Sen. Kamala Harris this month and a handful prior to that. A grassroots virtual fundraiser Obama headlined with Biden in June brought in $7.6 million.

Obama has also been active for down-ballot Democrats, raising money for House Democrats and appearing in ads for some of the party’s top candidates, like Sara Gideon, running for the Senate in Maine, and for vulnerable incumbents, like Michigan Sen. Gary Peters. And he filmed a series of digital videos for the Democratic National Committee emphasizing the need for voters to make plans for casting their ballot.

“He’s doing enough for our campaign,” Biden told reporters before boarding a flight in New Castle, Delaware, last week. “He’ll be out on the trail, and he’s doing well.”

___

AP’s Advance Voting guide brings you the facts about voting early, by mail or absentee from each state: https://interactives.ap.org/advance-voting-2020/.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Raccoons break into Calif. bank

Updated: moments ago
|
Two masked bandits robbed a bank in California on Tuesday and got away scot- free. The furry thieves didn't get any money, but they got something they prize even more.

National

7 charged in elaborate flying squirrel trafficking ring, Fla. officials say

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Florida officials say several people were charged in a flying squirrel trafficking operation.

National

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won’t appear on broadcast TV this year

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
AppleTV+ now holds the rights and will stream it at no cost to all viewers from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1.

National

Trooper sideswipes motorcycle, tackles driver on Fla. interstate

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
Caught on camera: Troopers take down a motorcyclist on I-95 during a charity ride.

Politics Headlines

Emails claim to be from Proud Boys, threaten people who don’t vote for Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
It is against federal law to intimidate voters, and officials in the affected areas are working with FBI and Homeland Security to find out who is behind the emails.

Latest News

News

Firefighters rescue unconscious resident in Knoxville house fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One person was found overcome by smoke in a Knoxville house fire, according to KFD.

News

Court keeps Tennessee 1st time voter change pending appeal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
First-time voters in Tennessee will not have to appear in person to cast a ballot for the November election while an appeals court considers whether to reverse the change.

National

Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th of a busy season, nears Bermuda

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th of this very busy Atlantic season, was moving toward Bermuda on Wednesday.

News

CMT Music Awards to feature trio of hosts, outdoor stages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The CMT Music Awards has a new look and a trio of new hosts this year.

News

3 charged with filing false claims for virus relief loans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors say three employees of a Tennessee tax service have been charged with filing more than $1 million in false claims for coronavirus-related loans.

National

Disneyland may not reopen until spring 2021 under COVID guidelines in Calif.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Major theme parks strongly objected to the state’s restrictions, saying they could safely operate even with thousands of people in attendance.