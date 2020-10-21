Bea the giraffe leaving Zoo Knoxville to join new herd

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -15-month-old Bea the giraffe is leaving Zoo Knoxville to join a new herd and play a role in giraffe conservation.

According to a release, Bea’s staff has been working to prepare her for the move to another Association of Zoos in the next two weeks.

“For us, it is a bittersweet moment when you have to say good-bye to an animal that you have nurtured and cared for since birth, but you are also proud that you have done your job well and are part of the bigger conservation effort to protect giraffes,” said Phil Colclough, Director of Animal Care, Conservation and Education.

Zoo Knoxville said the move is a recommendation of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan, a collaborative partnership of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums working to protect the world’s tallest land mammal.

According to a release, poaching and habitat destruction have had impact on wild giraffes. Giraffe have been reclassified as a species of “least concern” to “vulnerable to extinction."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.