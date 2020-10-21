Good Samaritan suffers ‘cardiac event’ after helping driver at vehicle fire on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said a Good Samaritan suffered a “cardiac event” Wednesday afternoon after assisting a person who was stopped on the side of the road with a vehicle fire.

Police said a truck was traveling pulling a fifth-wheel trailer on I-40 west. The driver pulled to the shoulder with an apparent brake fire in the trailer.

A bystander pulled over to assist and helped the driver separate the truck from the trailer. After that, the bystander suffered an apparent cardiac event. Police said Knoxville Fire Department crews helped the victim on scene until he was transported to a local hospital. His condition was unknown as of about 6 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.

Update: All lanes of I-40 West have reopened. — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 21, 2020

All lanes of I-40 reopened around 4 p.m.

