Colorado woman cited after pet deer gores neighbor, deer euthanized

A Colorado woman was cited after wildlife officers said a deer she had raised gored a neighbor in the Black Forest area last week.
(WSAZ)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WVLT) – A Colorado woman was cited after wildlife officers said a deer she had raised gored a neighbor in the Black Forest area last week.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 73-year-old Tynette Housley was cited with illegal possession of wildlife and illegally feeding wildlife, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was also issued a warning for possessing live wildlife without a license after the woman said she raised a fawn for more than a year, first keeping it in her home, then her garage and later on her property.

Officials said the buck attacked a neighbor as she walked her dog Friday morning. The victim told wildlife officers she noticed the deer following her and was shocked when it knocked her down and hit her with its antlers. The victim said she tried to escape, but the deer repeatedly knocked her down and gored her even as she tried to open her garage door.

The victim told officers the deer finally ran away after she ran into her garage between two cars. CPW said the victim suffered serious lacerations to her head, cheek and legs and was hospitalized overnight before being released.

Wildlife officers said the deer had fresh blood on its antlers when they found it after being called to investigate. The officer said the deer approached them, and they euthanized it. It was taken to an animal hospital to be examined for rabies and other diseases.

According to CPW, the deer’s stomach contents showed it had been fed by humans with out-of-season foods, including potato.

“We can’t say it enough: Wild animals are not pets,” said Frank McGee, CPW’s area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region. “Feeding deer habituates them to humans. They lose their fear of humans and that leads to these outcomes that are tragic for both wildlife and people. Injured and orphaned wildlife should be taken to licensed wildlife rehabilitators.”

The two misdemeanors Housley faces carry fines and surcharges totaling $1,098.50.

