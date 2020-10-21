Concern over COVID-19 fuels rise of public groups in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Confusion and concern over the rise of COVID-19 in Knox County has fueled the start-up of groups. The latest one includes a list of mayors, UT leaders and health professionals formed by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and UT Chancellor Donde Plowman.

“We all want what is best for Knoxville and we all know that we are stronger together," said Kincannon. "It was great to get us all to the table (virtually), to discuss long-term concerns and solutions surrounding the pandemic. We will meet again soon and I am confident that our collaboration will help save lives and livelihoods.”

Group members insist they will not replace authorities at the Knox County Health Department or board. While it remains unclear what, if any, actions they’ll take, their goal is to be a unified support public information system for health and the economy.

WVLT News spoke with group member Senator Dr. Richard Briggs who said that the group’s goal is to reassure the public with authorities that they trust and know.

“We’re hoping with this group of people, who I think are trusted leaders in the community, that we can try to tell the different members of our community that, yes, you can trust this, we believe, this is important for both your health and to protect you from the disease.”

The group is set to meet again next Monday for their second time.

