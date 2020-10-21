Advertisement

Concern over COVID-19 fuels rise of public groups in Knox County

Confusion and concern over the rise of COVID-19 in Knox County has fueled the start up of groups. The latest one includes a list of mayors, UT leaders and health professionals.
By Gwendolyn Ducre and Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Confusion and concern over the rise of COVID-19 in Knox County has fueled the start-up of groups. The latest one includes a list of mayors, UT leaders and health professionals formed by Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and UT Chancellor Donde Plowman.

“We all want what is best for Knoxville and we all know that we are stronger together," said Kincannon. "It was great to get us all to the table (virtually), to discuss long-term concerns and solutions surrounding the pandemic. We will meet again soon and I am confident that our collaboration will help save lives and livelihoods.”

Group members insist they will not replace authorities at the Knox County Health Department or board. While it remains unclear what, if any, actions they’ll take, their goal is to be a unified support public information system for health and the economy.

WVLT News spoke with group member Senator Dr. Richard Briggs who said that the group’s goal is to reassure the public with authorities that they trust and know.

“We’re hoping with this group of people, who I think are trusted leaders in the community, that we can try to tell the different members of our community that, yes, you can trust this, we believe, this is important for both your health and to protect you from the disease.”

The group is set to meet again next Monday for their second time.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deputies searching for suspect on the run following traffic stop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Knoxville Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol are out on the scene responding to a police chase on I-75 South near East Racoon Valley.

News

Gov. Lee doubles down against a state-wide mask mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
Governor Bill Lee doubled down on his position against a state-wide mask mandate Tuesday, less than a week after the White House reportedly recommended one for Tennessee.

News

Couple indicted on murder, kidnapping counts after child’s body found buried at Roane Co. home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A grand jury in Roane County returned a 42-count indictment against a couple accused in the deaths of two of their adopted children.

News

What’s it like to be reunited with his brother? UT’s Cade Mays tells all that and more

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Cade Mays discusses several topics including decision to leave Georgia and the constant shuffling of his new offensive line

Latest News

News

Dolly Parton bidding guitar to raise money for local school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Dolly Parton is coming through to help local kids in the East Tennessee community.

News

Northwest Elementary school to transition to remote learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Northwest Elementary school in Cocke County will transition to remote learning for all students, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.

News

Sevier Co. wine business increasing during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
More people are drinking wine in Sevier County during the pandemic.

News

KPD: Teen, 20-year-old charged in August double homicide

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two people have been taken into custody and charged in connection to a double homicide that occurred in Knoxville August 9.

News

Propane tanks exploded, caused fire at Roane Co. barn

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Roane County police are actively responding to a house fire.

WVLT

Rain, more seasonable air return by Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Around 80 degrees for now, before rain and colder air move in again.