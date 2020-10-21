Could JC Penney make a comeback? Company looks to emerge from bankruptcy soon

(CBS)-J.C. Penney believes it will emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings before Christmas, under a proposed ownership agreement that would save tens of thousands of jobs.

On Wednesday, the retailer announced it has filed a draft purchase agreement with the nation’s two biggest mall owners. Substantially all of J.C. Penney’s retail and operating assets will be acquired by Brookfield Asset Management and Simon Property Group through a combination of cash and new loan debt.

During a bankruptcy hearing last month. a lawyer representing J.C. Penney said Simon and Brookfield will spend $300 million for the acquisition then take on another $500 million in debt on behalf of the retailer.

The deal plans to go before a bankruptcy judge in Texas on Monday. If the deal is approved, the company would be the latest brand to fall under Simon Property ownership. Earlier this year, Simon Property bought men’s clothier Brooks Brothers, fast fashion retailer Forever 21 and denim store Lucky Brand.

CBS reported, Simon Property owns most of the malls where these stores have been anchored.

