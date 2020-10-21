Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan announced by Tenn. health officials

Gundersen says there are five COVID vaccine trials currently in phase three-- Wisconsin proposes healthcare workers receive priority when approved.(WEAU)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health released a logistic plan of how a COVID-19 vaccine will be released when it becomes available.

The vaccine will be distributed according to the following plan:

  • Five percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed equitably among all 95 counties
  • Ten percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be reserved by the state for use in targeted areas with high vulnerability to illness and death from the virus
  • 85 percent of Tennessee’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed among all 95 counties based on their populations

“We assure Tennesseans that safe, effective and approved COVID-19 vaccines will be released in Tennessee when they are available to reduce the spread of the virus,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Our vaccine distribution plan will be modified as more is understood about the virus and the availability of approved vaccines currently in development.”

No information about when health officials anticipate the vaccine will be ready to distribute in Tennessee has been released.

According to an announcement, “TDH modeled this approach to allocation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines after review of the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program Interim Playbook for Jurisdictional Operations and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s Framework for Equitable Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccine, and in consultation with Tennessee’s Unified Command Group and a stakeholder group of more than 28 partner agencies and offices.”

The Health Department said efforts are already underway to recruit and onboard hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and other partners capable of storing vaccine and administering it to priority populations.

