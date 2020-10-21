Dolly Parton’s rendition of folk song brings Stephen Colbert to tears

(WVLT) - Country music and American icon Dolly Parton stopped by--virtually, of course--The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night and brought the show host to tears with her rendition of a song.

Parton was on the show to discuss her upcoming book, Dolly Parton, Songteller.

While discussing it with Colbert, she said her mother used to sing her folk songs when she was little. “There was a song she used to sing called ‘Bury Me Beneath the Willow.’”

Parton sang a part of the song for Colbert, which prompted the show host to tear up. True to her nature, Parton made him laugh, as well, by saying, “I better hush before you cry yourself to death and we can’t finish the show.”

You can watch the interview and hear Parton’s version of the song below.

