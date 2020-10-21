East Tenn. police investigating murder-suicide of 20-year-olds

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) – Police in Johnson City are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide of two 20-year-olds.

WJHL reported that police were called to a home on East Unaka around 6 a.m. October 21 where they found a man and woman in a bedroom in the house.

The two, identified as Grant Kloosterman and Samantha Areas, were pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Wednesday evening, police had not revealed the aggressor in the incident. Both bodies were transported to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for autopsy.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.