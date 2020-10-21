Advertisement

East Tenn. police investigating murder-suicide of 20-year-olds

Police in Johnson City are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide of two 20-year-olds.
Police Tape FPD
Police Tape FPD(KVLY)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) – Police in Johnson City are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide of two 20-year-olds.

WJHL reported that police were called to a home on East Unaka around 6 a.m. October 21 where they found a man and woman in a bedroom in the house.

The two, identified as Grant Kloosterman and Samantha Areas, were pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Wednesday evening, police had not revealed the aggressor in the incident. Both bodies were transported to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for autopsy.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Knoxville steakhouse receives backlash after no-mask social media post

Updated: 13 minutes ago
A Knoxville business is receiving backlash following a social media post saying they will not require people to wear masks.

News

Volunteer fire departments find increased struggles in the midst of COVID-19

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
For volunteer fire departments like the one in Roane County, they’re fighting more than just fires.

WVLT

Wet weather returns by this weekend

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Near 80 degrees this week, but increasing rain chances ahead with cold fronts.

News

Roane Co. officials searching for man missing for almost two weeks

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Roane County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing for two weeks.

News

Rare, two-headed snake found inside Florida home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Florida family in Palm Harbor got a little Halloween surprise in their house recently--a two-headed snake.

Latest News

News

2 deaths, 68 coronavirus cases linked to NC church event

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Officials in Charlotte, North Carolina said two people have died, four are hospitalized and at least 68 coronavirus cases have been linked to an event at a local church.

News

Female brewer breaking the mold in a male-dominated profession

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
She says bonding with customers over the beer helps remove any stereotypes they might have.

News

Colorado woman cited after pet deer gores neighbor, deer euthanized

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Colorado woman was cited after wildlife officers said a deer she had raised gored a neighbor in the Black Forest area last week.

News

Robot janitors coming to a Sam’s Club near you? Company says yes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Sam’s Club says soon every store will have a helper when it comes to cleaning.

News

Woman at center of East Tennessee pill mill sentenced

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Florida woman at the center of a pill mill in Knoxville and Hollywood, Florida was sentenced Wednesday to 33 years in prison.