Evidence of self-defense in shooting, says TV station guard’s lawyer

This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Matthew Dolloff. Police identified on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, the 30-year-old man as the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in downtown Denver during dueling protests.
This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Matthew Dolloff. Police identified on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, the 30-year-old man as the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in downtown Denver during dueling protests.(Denver Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DENVER (AP) — A lawyer representing a television station security guard who shot and killed a demonstrator following opposing right- and left-leaning rallies says there was “obvious evidence of self-defense.”

The public defender also asked a judge during a brief court hearing Wednesday to consider lowering Matthew Dolloff’s $500,000 bond so he could have a chance of being released from jail.

The judge said she would leave a decision on the bond to the judge who would be handling the case going forward.

Dolloff, who was working for KUSA-TV, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Photos of the Oct. 10 shooting show Dolloff pointing his gun at Lee Keltner as he fires what police say was pepper spray at the security guard before Keltner falls to the ground.

