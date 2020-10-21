Female brewer breaking the mold in a male-dominated profession

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Head brewer Jordan Skeen oversees every drop of beer at Clinch River Brewing.

“It definitely takes my really strong interest in science and my really strong interest in art and combines them. Because you really have to know the science behind the ingredients we are using and the need to be artistic,” said Skeen.

There’s something else about her that’s next level.

“As far as I can find, I tied for the youngest female head brewer in the United States because I was 24 when I took the job. They were like you have to lift 55+ pounds yourself and you have to be able to operate a forklift. I was like yeah, I can do those things. So, I think from the get-go I was like nothing’s too heavy, nothing’s too hard. I’m just gonna hit this head-on,” said Skeen.

Brewing beer is a part of a male-dominated field. The Brewers Association says only 7% of head brewers are female. Skeen says the customers don’t seem to mind as long as the beer is good

“I personally have not received a whole lot of pushback because I’m a female. The only pushback I’ve ever seen has been from customers who let’s say if we’re advertising a beer... it says brewed by women from the Knoxville brewing community and somebody will say ‘oh let’s not get that one because it’s brewed by women’ and the bartender will say, ‘oh all of these are brewed by women because they are our brewers’,” said Skeen.

She says bonding with customers over the beer helps remove any stereotypes they might have.

“I’m able to demonstrate that I have the same knowledge as any other brewer. It’s easy to break down those walls and the beer helps just in general,” said Skeen.

Right now, she’s brewing a pink beer with hibiscus. For each beer sold a dollar will go towards Real Men Wear Pink.

