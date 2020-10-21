Firefighters rescue unconscious resident in Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville firefighters said they rescued an unconscious resident from a house fire just after midnight Wednesday.

Crews were called to 2501 Parkview Ave. where they found a two-story wood-framed on fire.

Firefighters had to force their way into the home where they found one victim overcome by smoke downstairs.

The person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Three other people living at the home were able to escape the fire without being hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is helping to care for the people who lived at the home.

The condition of the patient taken to the hospital was unknown as of Wednesday morning.

