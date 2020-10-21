Gatlinburg Haunts offers spooky activities virtually and in real life

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether you’re planning to spend your Halloween in the Great Smoky Mountains or on the couch, Gatlinburg Haunts wants you to know they have plenty of spooky activities available.

Gatlinburg Haunts released the following list of new activities for Halloween 2020:

GHOSTFLIX virtual ghost tours

An on-demand streaming platform for live video ghost tours through the streets of over 20 cities. Learn more about how to enjoy a tour from home on the Gatlinburg Haunts website. Tickets start at $13.

Decorate with Lily, a haunted doll.

This October set the mood by welcoming a new friend into your house! Following a Viking tradition to ward off evil spirits, Lily is a haunted doll and effigy. Use her to ward off other ghosts and ghouls around Halloween. Set her on the porch, hang her on a door, or put her on a shelf. Just don’t put Lily in a room where you sleep! Learn more here.

Junket Ghost Tour App

The ultimate social distanced tour! The App turns your phone into your own personal tour guide. Use it to walk through Tennessee streets to haunted locations. Available on the Junket app for iOS and Android.

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Voice Apps

Just in time for Halloween season, Gatlinburg Haunts has launched the first voice app to tell ghost stories on Amazon Alexa and Google Home. The voice app lets people listen to ghost stories from any device equipped with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, delivering over 100 voice actors narrated ghost stories from over 20 cities. To use the app, simply say the invocation word: 1) Google Assistant: “Hey Google, talk to Ghost Adventures” or 2) Amazon Alexa: “Alexa, Open Ghost Adventures”.

Learn more about Gatlinburg Haunts here.

