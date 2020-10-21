Knoxville shooting suspect arrested in Bradley County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect accused of shooting a man in Knoxville was arrested in Bradley County Wednesday.

According to authorities, KPD responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Sevierville Pike on October 17.

One victim was found with a gunshot wound to the arm, but he was expected to survive the incident.

Courtney Ward allegedly shot the victim during a domestic dispute.

Following the shooting, investigators said Ward fled the scene in his estranged wife’s vehicle, which has since been recovered.

Ward was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force on October 21 in the 600 block of Old Chattanooga Pike in Cleveland, Tennessee.

He was booked into the Bradley County Jail to await extradition back to Knoxville. He faces charges of attempted second-degree murder.

