KPD: Teen, 20-year-old charged in August double homicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have been taken into custody and charged in connection to a double homicide that occurred in Knoxville August 9.

The Knoxville Police Department said officers took a 17-year-old male into custody Friday, Oct 16, around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Graves Street. He is not being identified due to his age. KPD said he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Police took 20-year-old Eli Mostella into custody Tuesday, Oct 20, in the 2600 block of E. Fifth Avenue around 5:30 p.m. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Both were charged in connection to the deaths of 29-year-old Jamaica Greenlee and 48-year-old Robert Andrade.

