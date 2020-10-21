Loretta Lynn statue unveiled at Ryman Auditorium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A statue of Loretta Lynn joins the Icon Walk at Ryman Auditorium, WTVF reported. The statue joins Bill Monroe and Little Jimmy Dickens.

Lynn is known as the Coal Miner’s Daughter and the First Lady of Country Music. The statue was created by Sculptor Ben Watts who also created other pieces at the Ryman.

Loretta couldn’t be at the unveiling Tuesday but officials read the following statement from her:

“I will never forget the morning Dolittle and I pulled in and parked in front of the Ryman Auditorium for the very first time. It was 1960 and I had a No. 14 Record on the charts called “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl.” My dream, like thousands of other singers, was just to sing on the Grand Ole Opry. Being a member of the Grand Ole Opry has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For many years I’ve stood on the stage of the Ryman and there’s no place like it. Now they’re unveiling this statue in my honor. It’s like I’m going to get to be there for many more years to come. It means so much to have the statue and to be a part of all of these wonderful artists. One day soon I’m gonna get to come up there and see it for myself. But for today I want to say thank you and I love each and every one of you for thinking of me.”

The statue called ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter' stands at the northwest corner of the building near the venue’s driveway on Fifth Avenue. Visitors can see it anytime and tours will be held for free for those with a Tennessee Driver’s License.

