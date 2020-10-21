LSU bans Odell Beckham Jr. for two years for handing out money after national title game

(CBS Sports)-According to a report from Sports Illustrated, LSU is banning former star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from its facilities for two years after he appeared to hand wads of cash to LSU players following the team’s national championship game in January.

LSU officials suggested the bills were counterfeit, but the school’s compliance office started an investigation into the incident and the team’s former quarterback Joe Burrow told “Pardon My Take” that the money was real.

Sports Illustrated reported, the ban given to Beckham by LSU is a self-imposed step the school is taking in an effort to avoid additional NCAA penalties in response to alleged rules violations.

“LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program,” LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said in a statement. “We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate and we will continue to coordinate and with the NCAA on this matter.”

