Morristown police warn of charges for political sign theft

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is reminding citizens of the consequences for stealing or vandalizing a political campaign sign.

Wednesday, the police department said, “During each year the Morristown Police Department receives reports of stolen or vandalized campaign signs. These actions are violations of state law and may result in charges.”

The department added that, under state law, theft of an item under $1,000 could result in 48 hours in jail along with fines and court costs. Vandalism could result in probation as well as fines.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.