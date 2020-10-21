Northwest Elementary school to transition to remote learning
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Northwest Elementary school in Cocke County will transition to remote learning for all students, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency.
The agency said the transition would occur for all students October 21, 22 and 23 “out of an abundance of caution.”
All before-school tutoring, after school Save the Children activities and athletics are canceled for the rest of the week.
