Ohio sheriff offering one-way ticket for celebrities who ‘would like to leave’ the US if President Trump is re-elected
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WVLT/WOIO) - An Ohio sheriff is responding to the election-time trend of celebrities threatening to move out of the country if the candidate of their political choosing is not elected, WOIO reported.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said he is willing to put funds toward a one-way ticket for any celebrity who claims that they would move from the country if President Trump is re-elected.
“I’ll even help them pack,” said Jones.
